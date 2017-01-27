White House counselor Kellyanne Conway kicked off the March for Life on Friday by reassuring the crowd of President Trump’s commitment to the pro-life movement.

She said the president’s earliest actions in office already show his willingness to “further this conversation and this cause.”

“So at the March for Life, allow me to make it very clear: We hear you, we see you, we respect you, and we look forward to working with you,” Ms. Conway said. “And yes, we march, we walk, we run, and we endeavor forward with you.”

“This is a time of incredible promise for the pro-life, pro-adoption movement,” she said.

On his first day in office, Mr. Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits federal funds from going to international organizations that promote and perform abortions overseas.

The March for Life convenes in Washington, D.C., every year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade to protest the Supreme Court decision creating a constitutional right to an abortion.

Speaking to hundreds of thousands in the shadow of the Washington Monument, Ms. Conway said public opinion is shifting decisively against permissive abortion policies.

She said the human nature of the unborn has been illuminated by scientific progress — but was always evident in the experience of everyday American families.

“Look at a sonogram. Meet a thriving toddler who was born at 24 weeks, and who, with proper medical intervention, goes on to have a long and healthy life,” she said. “Speak to the many women who have faced challenges becoming and remaining pregnant and then welcomed a miracle. Talk to the couples who are now parents because adoption, not abortion, was the best choice.”

“Science and medicine have joined religion in causing many Americans to rethink just how fragile and how triumphant human life truly is,” she said.

