Vice President Mike Pence combined some of his running mate’s favorite slogans in an optimistic speech at the March for Life on Friday, telling a crowd of hundreds of thousands that “life is winning again in America.”

He said the pro-life movement has had an uphill battle since the Supreme Court created a constitutional right to abortion in 1973 — but the election of President Trump is a sign that the tide has turned.

“Today, three generations hence, because of all of you, and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America,” Mr. Pence said. “That is evident in the election of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America. But it is no more evident in any way than in the historic election of a president who stands for a stronger America, a more prosperous America, and a president I proudly say stands for life, President Donald Trump.”

Mr. Pence is the first sitting vice president or president to speak at the March for Life, which gathers in Washington, D.C., every year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Speaking in the shadow of the Washington Monument, Mr. Pence said Mr. Trump “actually asked me to be here with you today.”

“He asked me to thank you for your support, for your stand for life and for your compassion for the women and children of America,” the vice president said.

He reassured the march that Mr. Trump is committed to the pro-life cause, pointing to the president’s recent action to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits federal funds from going to international organizations that perform or promote abortion overseas.

Continuing the “life is winning” theme, Mr. Pence said the pro-life cause is gaining traction due to scientific advancements revealing the human nature of the unborn, the generosity of families who adopt unwanted children and the sacrifice of those who volunteer at crisis pregnancy centers.

“In a word, life is winning in America because of all of you,” he said.

The vice president encouraged the pro-life movement to press on, but to do so with gentleness, compassion and acceptance. His words provided a stark contrast with the confrontational rhetoric of last week’s Women’s March on Washington, which kicked out several feminist groups that had partnered with the march after realizing they were pro-life.

“So I urge you to press on,” Mr. Pence said. “But as it is written, let your gentleness be evident to all. Let this movement be known for love, not anger. Let this movement be known for compassion, not confrontation.”

Mr. Pence said the pro-life movement will continue to succeed only “if our hearts first break for young mothers and their unborn children, and if we each of us do all we can to meet them where they are with generosity, not judgment.”

“To heal our land and restore a culture of life, we must continue to be a movement that embraces all, cares for all, and shows respect for the dignity and worth of every person,” he said.

