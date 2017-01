With Super Bowl LI just over a week away, a game that will feature two high-powered offenses in the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, both teams have released their jerseys sporting the appropriate patches.

Patches for the #Patriots Super Bowl LI jerseys are on! #OneMorepic.twitter.com/tc8f2QwQCH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2017

The Patriots will look to win their fifth Super Bowl ever and their second in their last four years, while the Falcons will look to win their first ever Super Bowl.

Fun fact: The team that has worn the white jersey has won 11 of the last 12 Super Bowls.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus