WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Zack Foster worked hard for Jan. 11.

That is when N.C. Wesleyan started its spring semester. It was supposed to be a chance to get back to friends, get back to structure and get out of the house.

Since the midseason car accident that put him and his mother Kim Foster in the hospital, the former Southern Nash quarterback and current Bishops freshman plowed through milestones to stand upright again, to move his left leg again and to walk on his own.

He didn’t make it back to school for the spring. He turned in his books and room keys and accepted that he wasn’t ready yet. He plans to be back on campus by the fall. Sitting in his house before Christmas, Zack looked at his mother with a sense of disbelief at how far they’ve come.

“I am just glad that I am here because I remember thinking (after the wreck) ‘Bro, I am dying,’ ” Zack said. “I don’t know how you felt, but when I came to, I thought, ‘Man, this isn’t good.’ “

He understands why people would see the wreck itself and the resulting surgeries as negatives. However, the ripples from that moment unearthed all the positives in both his and the Fosters’ surroundings. The Fosters learned just how many people and communities they’ve touched when they were at their weakest.

Kim Foster remembers the audio sequence. She recalls a few fuzzy visuals and a surplus of fear.

Someone told her she had been in an accident, and they were going to get her out of the car. Another said they would need tools to get to Zack. Someone else mentioned they would each need their own helicopter transport, and she knew that wasn’t good.

The Fosters were making one last beach trip on Oct. 14. Both Zack, a Bishops backup quarterback, and Brian Foster, Southern Nash’s football coach, had games canceled due to Hurricane Matthew. Kim, an art teacher, and their youngest son, Matt Foster, had been out of school all week. The family’s house was being remodeled, and they wanted to get away.

Brian and Matt left about an hour and a half before Zack and Kim. Zack, the driver, noticed his car shimmying before it hurled left toward the median on Interstate 40. It hit part of the cable barrier but continued into oncoming traffic, where the Fosters’ vehicle met another nearly head-on. It sent Zack and Kim spinning, with the car eventually coming to a rest in the road.

In and out of her consciousness, Kim told a witness of the crash to call Brian. He got his terrifying voicemail 30 minutes later: Zack and Kim crashed just outside of Wilmington and were being airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

During the first few days, Zack and Kim only saw each other when one rolled by toward another operation. They each broke a significant amount of bones, and the two had four surgeries apiece in the 11 days following the wreck.

“It’s almost sick to say surgery will let you see your kid,” Kim said.

Brian bounced from room to room, and eventually hospital to hospital as the Fosters tried to work their way home. He stepped away from the football team in order to be with Zack and Kim, and Matt stayed with assistant coach Brian Rice so he wouldn’t miss school.

One day, Brian Foster stopped by his house to pick up clean clothes. He looked at the stairs that led to his bedroom and wondered when his wife might walk up them again. Then he scanned his son’s room, covered with photos and trophies and medals, and realized how much Zack’s life could change.

What was in his family’s future?

Brian Batchelor’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing.

The Southern Nash offensive coordinator was helping his family show livestock at the state fair in Raleigh the afternoon of the wreck. A couple of rival coaches called him, and people from all over continued to reach out until he finally answered a call.

Devastation was an understatement. The Fosters seamed together the fabric of Southern Nash.

“I think for every coach on our staff, they looked at Brian like a father figure, Kim like a mother figure, and Zack is like a son, to all of us,” Batchelor said. “That is the first way everybody looked at it.

“The second way, at least for me … I could sit here and worry or grieve for him, or I could have Brian’s back like he’s always had mine.”

Batchelor played for Brian Foster when he was the Firebirds’ defensive coordinator. He returned when he graduated college after Foster offered him a job. Fifteen years later, Batchelor said he only expected to stay a year.

There are seven former Firebirds players on the coaching staff. Batchelor said everyone comes back and stays because of Foster.

Foster took over as head coach in 1998. When Batchelor joined him in 2002, he witnessed the effects on the program.

“He will always tell them little things, like he wants them to be a good father, a good husband, a good son,” Batchelor said. ” … But he will also hit them with things like, ‘You guys can listen or not, but after you graduate, I can tell who listened.’”

Batchelor hung up the phone and began communicating with his other coaches. They all realized the Fosters would need the same support they’ve always offered others.

People donated everything. Once the Fosters floors were remodeled, Firebirds coaches and football players carried their furniture back in the house. Southern Nash teacher Crystal Kennedy created a sign-up sheet to bring food. Friends, like the Dobbins family, brought cooked meals of ribs and vegetables to go along with conversation. Someone lent them a handicap-accessible van, and another built a ramp to the front door. Others gave a walker and a wheelchair. Some gave gas cards to help with trips to therapy.

Batchelor served as the interim head coach for two games after the Fosters’ wreck. During one of those, a 21-10 victory against Rocky Mount High, Nadir Thompson grabbed the game-winning touchdown reception and game-clinching interception. Thompson did so while wearing No. 14, Zack and Brian Foster’s old number, instead of his usual No. 7. ‘Foster Strong’ was painted down the sideline and was screamed by fans the entire night.

The Firebirds finished 12-1 this season, falling in the second round to Rocky Mount. Through this season, more than any before, Batchelor said Brian Foster was able to see the type of program he’d built.

“What is the old saying? You find out what kind of parent you are when you see your kids have kids?” Batchelor said. “I think you saw what kind of coach Brian has been.

“I just think everything he has stood for these past 27 years just came out.”

Brian Foster was nervous driving Zack to N.C. Wesleyan on Dec. 5. Zack was set to speak at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event on campus. It was his first time back to school since the wreck, and it would be the largest amount of people he’d spoken to.

The coach and Zack’s girlfriend, Charlotte Tucker, tried to guide Zack through bits of his speech before the family left their house. His test run went terribly. Brian braced for disaster. Zack laughs about it now.

A few people spoke, including school president Dewey Clark, before Zack’s turn came. He hopped up the steps on one leg and slid onto a stool behind the podium.

With the Southern Nash and N.C. Wesleyan communities watching, Zack delivered a speech that choked up his father.

“A lot of people could see this as a tragedy,” Zack said to the crowd. “I see it as a good thing… There are two choices: I could either be sad, or ask what it happened for.”

Zack has carried his faith with him his entire life. After the wreck, he noticed all the good things around him. It would be ‘spitting in the face of God’ to not be thankful. Clark expected that type of message from Zack.

Clark learned through interactions with Zack that he was confident about his faith and himself, and he was also very inclusive to those around him.

“I just felt like he was the kind of kid we want here,” Clark said. “Kids like that attract other kids like that.”

Zack’s confidence shined as he closed out his speech. He talked about waking up after the wreck and seeing one of his legs on fire. He said he owed every moment of his life, from that point forward, to God. He mentioned when he was born, his right foot was backward. He was able to push past that, and he expected to get through this too.

“When I was born, I wasn’t supposed to walk,” Zack said. “I’m walking. I shouldn’t be alive, but I am living.

“They said I wouldn’t run for a year, but I’ll do that in a few months.”

People applauded. Some wiped away tears. And Zack just smiled.

Zack misses the feeling of stepping out of his house and running for miles.

On top of being the best statistical quarterback in Southern Nash history, he was an avid runner. When he started his recovery, returning to the football field was a goal. Now, doctors have told him that even running again would be an enormous accomplish. He wants to get that feeling back.

Zack and Kim have both recovered at quick rates.

Both of Kim’s legs were essentially shattered from the knees down, along with a broken left elbow. She also had four broken ribs she learned of after her first post-wreck sneeze. She’s gone from sitting with her feet straight out to bending both knees and is working toward standing and walking.

Zack - who broke his femur in two places, his foot, ankle, tibia, fibula, patella, wrist and a rib - has left the walker behind. All the surgeries to his left leg have given him a slight hop to his step, but that could settle as he gains strength back.

What has held him back from campus, mostly, is his recovering brain. Zack grew up with a love of reading and writing. Since the accident, he can’t go extended periods of time doing either without a headache. He said his concentration is not strong, and that would make sitting through hour-long lectures impossible. He also struggled with speech, giving very abbreviated and monotone answers. It still happens once in a while, but he’s noticed that is going away.

Sitting upstairs watching his brother play Madden on a recent Monday, he said he still forgets things, and that’s frustrating. He can’t remember plays from football games, and that kills him. He will be seeing a neurologist in February, and he hopes to get more answers.

All of this could be negative. Zack could get emotionally down. But he just won’t do it. He celebrated his 19th birthday on Dec. 17. He’s seen friends, and more importantly, told them he loves them. He’s tossed the football with former teammates. He’s gone on dates with Charlotte again, and he’s getting out of the house more and more. He said it is making him feel like a normal person again. He wouldn’t appreciate it as much without the wreck.

He knows his recovery is just starting. He still has challenges ahead. But Zack Foster will continue to work hard because he’s grateful for all of it.

“My goal is to be myself again, and time will tell about that,” Zack said. “This summer, I am going to be at the beach all summer. I want to be able to work out with my girlfriend, go to the beach. Just do the things I did last summer.

“But I’m just happy to be here. Everything else is gravy.”

