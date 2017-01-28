In his first weekly address, President Trump on Saturday boasted that his administration had “hit the ground running” and had already made good on his campaign promises.

“This administration has hit the ground running at a record pace, everybody is talking about it,” Mr. Trump said in the recorded message. “We are doing it with speed and we are doing it with intelligence and we will never, ever stop fighting on behalf of the American People.”

Mr. Trump reviewed his progress during his first week in office, including meeting with U.S. business leaders and labor union officials.

“My message was clear: we want to make things in America, and we want to use American workers,” said the president.

He also outlined the rapid-fire succession of executive actions he signed that:

* Canceled pending regulations related to Obamacare in anticipation of repeal of the law;

* Withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal;

* Revived the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipeline projects nixed by the Obama administration, additionally requiring pipelines to be built with American-made steel and manufactured in the U.S.;

* Expedited permits for new infrastructure and new manufacturing plants;

* Ordered construction of a border wall and to crack down on “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants.

Nearly every action addresses issues on which Mr. Trump built his presidential run.

“Every day, we are fulfilling the promise we made to the American people,” said Mr. Trump.

