ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - This week in New York state government, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio travels to Albany to discuss the state budget and legislators prepare to scrutinize Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s spending on economic development.

De Blasio is scheduled to deliver testimony Monday at a budget hearing focused on the needs and challenges of local governments. The Democrat is likely to urge lawmakers to once again extend mayoral control of city schools.

On Thursday, lawmakers will question Cuomo’s economic development officials on the Democrat’s job creation programs.

Meanwhile, Democratic Assemblyman Michael Benedetto plans to announce legislation to prohibit children 13 or younger from playing in tackle football leagues and anti-tobacco groups say they will call on the state to raise the smoking age to 21 to curb youth smoking.

