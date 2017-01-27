KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Mars Cheese Castle.

There aren’t many states where?these three words make?sense together.

Only in Wisconsin.

The 70-year-old business takes its name seriously, USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://gbpg.net/2k5ApYG ) reported. Huge red and yellow letters spelling C-H-E-E-S-E mark the location of the store just off Interstate 94 in Kenosha. The outside of the castle is done up with flags and a turret to suit its name. The inside is a modern, well-lit, retail space. Aisles and cold cases are filled with artisan cheese, meats, beers, wines and Wisconsin-themed gifts.

A stack of New Glarus beer. Check.

Cubes of cheese for taste testing. Hard to miss.

“We want to be very conscientious that we represent Wisconsin . as true ambassadors of the state. And we want to do it tastefully,” said Tyson Wehrmeister, co-general manager of Mars Cheese Castle. “We get travelers from all over the United States and all over the world, and … they want to see what Wisconsin represents.”

Everyone knows Wisconsin for its cheese, beer and football.

Sometimes that’s all they know it for.

“We have a lot of really bright . brain trusts in our business community, and what (visual media) focuses on is beer, cheese, cows and guys at Packers games who don’t have shirts on,” said Sharon Hulce, president and CEO of Employment Resource Group Inc. in Appleton. “When we call candidates and talk about our state, the image they get is that we’re rural and it’s cold.”

But as competition heats up for workers - especially young workers - Wisconsin now has a broad coalition of young professional groups, local economic development organizations and even state government working to build a new take on the long-established image of what Wisconsin is, and what it can be.

Agriculture and manufacturing have long been the stalwarts of the state’s economy. Both are large, multifaceted industries, and in many cases the actual defy the easy stereotypes. But they are also industries that, at least in the way they are perceived, don’t hold a lot of appeal to younger workers. Put another way, they’re not sexy.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is one of several partners active in efforts to gauge, and change the national perception of the state. In a survey of of 1,336 residents and 682 non-residents at end of 2015, 52 percent of respondents held a negative perception of job opportunities in the state. As it turned out, unemployment dropped in Wisconsin in 2016 - it was 4.1 percent in the state through November, down from 4.6 percent in 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That negative perception, though, can be a problem when you’re looking to fill open jobs, no matter the field. Wisconsin’s population is aging, and though the population is growing slightly, it is losing ground relative to other states.

Between 2010 and 2016, Wisconsin showed a 1.61 percent population growth, well below the national average of 4.66 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Washington D.C., North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Colorado account for the top-five highest percentages of growth. Wisconsin comes in 38th, and 10-year projections put growth at about 7.1 percent, the 15th lowest in the nation.

A 2016 University of Wisconsin-Extension Service report indicates Wisconsin is 17th in the nation for keeping working age adults with a college degree, but lags behind most other states in attracting people with college degrees to move here.

And each year thousands of young professionals leave the state. That’s a trend Angela Damiani, president of the Milwaukee-based young professionals group NEWaukee, wants reversed.

“Young people are aware it’s an issue, professionally. and personally, because they lose their friends who decide they’re going to move on,” said Damiani, 30.

NEWaukee and a number of other offices, agencies and businesses have launched initiatives in an effort to retrain and attract young workers. The ultimate goal: reverse the migration of young talent out of the state.

“Why not set an audacious goal? Why not have this tackle the root problem? We’re working from behind in a lot of ways,” she said.

NEWaukee calls itself a “social architecture” organization, and it has been a key player in developing a statewide YP Week of young professionals’ gatherings. It has launched another statewide based initiative, the 72 Initiative, led by young professionals and aimed at reversing the migration of talent out of the state.

Epic Systems, a global electronic medical records company based in Verona, is an example of a successful global technology company that calls Wisconsin home.

The name carries street cred in the medical world and its founder and CEO, Judy Faulkner, is a member of the Forbes 400 list, with a net worth estimated by the magazine at $2.2 billion. Her bio on that site notes more than half of the U.S. population has medical records stored on Epic software.

The business is heavy in software, system and computer engineering-based jobs. At 9,600 people, it’s one of the top employers in Dane County. Recruiters say Epic has been able to find the employees of all ages to fill open positions. Candidates come from all 50 states.

It continues to hire.

Open positions include: network engineer; server systems engineer, technical communications specialist; accounting assistant; and German translator.

Those are jobs that fall into what millennials want: medicine and health; sciences; arts, entertainment and media; technology and engineering; and business, according to a 2016 survey by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Allison Stroud, who leads recruiting efforts with Epic, said the company spends time when it recruits talking about what Madison and Wisconsin offer outside of work. That can be a key discussion for prospective employees on the fence about taking a job with Epic.

“We really use Madison to our advantage when we’re recruiting,” she said. “Even if they haven’t been here themselves, they hear positive things.”

Prospective Epic employees stay in the heart of downtown off Capitol Square as part of the interview and they’re offered an opportunity to go out to dinner with other candidates to sample the city’s food scene.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get a feel for whether they could see themselves living in the city,” Stroud said.

Epic highlights the advantages of living in a smaller metro area when compared to places like Chicago, Seattle and Atlanta - including shorter commute times and more affordable housing. It’s also managed to highlight winter activities as a selling point and an opportunity for people from areas without winter sports to try something new.

“What could be perceived as a weakness, we tackle it head-on and embrace it,” said Stroud, a Nebraska native who has worked with Epic for six years.

The push to change Wisconsin’s message is happening now.

In mid-December, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. rolled out a new communications initiative called “Think. Make. Happen.”

The project exists in a very early stage as a website designed to serve as a framework, or rallying point, for economic development agencies, educators and businesses to latch onto when developing a pitch to attract and retain workers.

Part of the mission of the program, and the WEDC, is to foster a national image of Wisconsin beyond agriculture, said Tricia Braun, chief operating officer of the corporation.

“Yes we are . America’s Dairyland, but we’re also doing really innovative things within our companies,” she said. “We have to do this. Without it we’ll continue to struggle with what people feel and believe about Wisconsin.”

“Think. Make. Happen” is the result of a statewide conversation with young professional groups, business and educators.

It remains a work in progress and is open-ended to allow users to determine the best ways to use it. For instance, a Madison-area high school sees it as a way to promote its youth apprenticeship programs while leaders of the 2017 YPWeek are embracing those three words as the theme of the week, Braun said.

“We’ve been careful to not necessarily call it a brand because we feel Wisconsin already has a brand,” she said. “We’re known for a good work ethic. . We’re passionate about football, beer and cheese and all those things that have been our legacy, but to tell a bigger story.”

As the head of an employment recruitment and retention agency, Hulce sees - and sells - what the state has to offer for business and livability.

“We bring in some of the world’s most renowned artists to Summerfest, and how many people really know Summerfest exists outside the Midwest or Wisconsin?” Hulce said. “We’re not good on bragging about ourselves and it’s a challenge when you want to draw amazing talent to the area.”

Damiani, meanwhile, said she’s optimistic that Wisconsin millennials like her are helping make change happen.

“I have never felt more enthusiastic about the future of Wisconsin,” Damiani said.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. is acutely aware of the power of the sales pitch to prospective employees. Along with the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce, it? rolled out the Someplace Better campaign a year ago to help employers make a strong case to prospective employees (both in- and out-of-state) to relocate and work along the lakeshore.

The campaign, both print and online, collects information vital for the area, from a cost of living comparison to a look at local schools, to give employers a resource to use in making their pitch to prospective employees.

Materials feature photos of life on Lake Michigan and community events and attractions.? The county has about 3,000 available jobs.

“If someone’s not from the Upper Midwest, the whole notion of moving to the Upper Midwest is completely foreign to them,” said Dane Checolinski, director of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. “From the coasts, the whole middle of the county is simply overlooked from a lot of professions.”

It can also be overlooked by people already in the region.

Nick O’Brien, a 27-year-old Missouri native, knew virtually nothing about Wisconsin when he moved to Wausau for a TV sports reporting job four years ago. He had planned on moving to the southeastern United States.

“I had never stepped foot in the state of Wisconsin when I accepted the job in Wausau,” he said.

O’Brien now works in economic development for MCDEVCO and says he wants to stay in the state to see what it has to offer. He attributes part of his willingness to remain in Wisconsin to the development of an interconnected, statewide, young professionals week and network. It’s a network O’Brien says makes him feel wanted and needed here.

“When I look at why I’m still here, and probably will continue to stay here, it’s because I know people that care about this state and care about their community,” he said.

For many millennials, and workers of all ages, the key driver on where they choose to live and work boils down to jobs and wages.

“Despite popular stereotypes about millennials wanting urban lifestyles and amenities - good jobs and strong wage growth remain a key deciding factor for millennials across the country,” apartmentlist.com wrote last year in an article listing the top places younger people are moving.

Charlotte, N.C., Houston and Austin, Texas, showed the largest growth in millennials between 2005 and 2015, according to the report. The Midwest and South showed the largest declines.

Braun said Wisconsin is a leader in a number of business sectors expected to show future need and growth.

“If you think about the industries that are strong and growing in Wisconsin, those are all critical for the future,” she said. “Energy. Powered controls. Water. Aerospace. Ag. Food science. Food manufacturing.. I don’t think that’s too far off from a potential reality of making that the bigger story.”

Hulce is bullish on the quality of employers in Wisconsin and pushes the need for business to show potential employees what the state and local communities have to offer beyond the image as America’s Dairyland.

“We tend to be a very humble state. We’re nice people, we don’t like to brag and the reality is we’ve got to get better at telling our story in a compelling way to get people excited,” she said. “The things that attract workers doesn’t have a lot to do with what it is you do - that’s a small piece of it - but it’s the people and the culture that gets people engaged and excited about working in Wisconsin.

“Once we get people here, they don’t want to leave,” Hulce said.

And that cheese and beer Wisconsin produces? Don’t discount billions of dollars of the economic impact and innovation in those products - many carry a newly trendy “craft” or “artisanal” label attached to them.

“I’d tell the rest of the country, ‘Your trends are our traditions.’ The maker movement, the craft movement,” Damiani said. “This is trendy now, but we’ve been doing this since the beginning, and it’s an amazing place to be for that. Why shy away from the beer and cheese thing? It’s true. Craft beer is a booming market everywhere, and we’ve been the leaders and founders.”

