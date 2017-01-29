AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University plans to build a new $28 million facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn University’s board of trustees meeting agenda states the project for the 44,000-square foot facility will begin May and end in July 2018 if approved at a Feb. 3 meeting, Al.com (http://bit.ly/2jWvAhQ) reported. The facility will be built in the southwest corner of the stadium, and will include a 16,000-square-foot renovation of Auburn’s football locker rooms.

“Over the last several years, the Athletics Department has been developing plans for improving Jordan-Hare Stadium to enhance the gameday experience for fans, students, and players,” the document read. “As a result of this detailed planning effort, two of the highest-priority projects for the Stadium are the development of a larger and greatly improved recruiting facility and enhancements to the home team locker room, for gameday support.

The facility will also include designated space for football and Olympic sports recruiting, a new club space for fans and a new press box area for the media.

Auburn’s board of trustees approved the improvements of the facility in 2015.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the funds from the Auburn University Athletics Department will pay the project cost.

The board will meet next week to discuss the proposal.

