One U.S. service member was killed and four others were injured during a U.S.-led counterterrorism operation targeting members of al Qaeda’s Yemeni cell.

The casualties took place during an American raid in Yemen designed to kill or capture members of the al Qaeda cell known as al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, according to a U.S. Central Command statement.

One American was killed and three others were injured in the operation that resulted in the deaths of 14 AQAP operatives, command officials said. A fourth American was injured when one of the aircraft supporting the mission crashed near the raid site.

“That aircraft was unable to fly after the landing [and] the aircraft was then intentionally destroyed in place,” according to the statement.

Command officials did not release the names of the casualties or any information on which service they belonged to.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers,” command chief Army Gen. Joseph Votel said in the statement. “The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe,” he added.

President Trump was informed of the casualties and was updated repeatedly on the progress of the operation, which resulted in the first U.S. military fatality during his term as commander-in-chief, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday.

“He extends his condolences. But more importantly, he understands the fight that our servicemen and women conduct on a daily basis to keep this country safe,” Mr. Spicer said during an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

During the interview, Mr. Spicer took the opportunity to cite the Yemeni incident in defense of Mr. Trump’s immigration travel ban.

“That’s why this order is so important,” Mr. Spicer said, referring to the Yemen operation.

Instituted by executive order on Saturday, the ban prevents citizens of Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Libya from entering to the United States. Individuals from those nations holding valid U.S. visas or green cards also are being denied entry.

“If [U.S. forces] are going to go to out there and put their lives on the line every day to fight ISIS, to fight other people who are seeking to do us harm … we do our part to make sure that we’re not having an open door to allow [those] people to march right into our country,” Mr. Spicer said.

The counterterrorism operation in Yemen was one element in a Washington’s ongoing counterterrorism campaign against “terrorist planners in Yemen and worldwide,” said command officials.

“Similar operations have produced intelligence on al-Qa’ida logistics, recruiting and financing efforts” for the Yemeni cell, considered the group’s best financed and most effective faction in the Mideast and North Africa.

