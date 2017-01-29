ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Two striking elements characterize the crowd that gathered Friday for the March for Life — the overall youth of the participants and their joyful countenance.

How can it be that joy was felt on the day that marked the anniversary of the beginning of the national slaughtering of 58 million babies?

Though also somber and reflective, these young participants are joyful because they know that it is their generation that will finish the work to lift the darkness that hangs over America from abortion’s awful crime against humanity.

They have grown up in a world where 3-D ultrasounds show the preborn yawning and stretching and sucking their little thumbs; they see that the babies are absolutely human and very much alive. The hundreds of thousands of young, hopeful leaders who marched on Washington know that theirs is the pro-life generation.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life and a key leader of this band of happy warriors, travels the country speaking to those who have been fighting for life for decades and the younger generation of pro-life activists. Her message is positive and confident as she shares the encouraging news: National polls reveal that the majority of millennials are pro-life. She feels the awesome power of this growing movement as she visits many of the more than 1,100 Students for Life chapters across the nation. (Compare that with only 275 collegiate Planned Parenthood chapters.)

These young people are so committed to their cause that nearly 2,500 student leaders gathered last week in the District and on the West Coast at daylong training sessions to learn how to administer hope and help to collegiates who are experiencing crisis pregnancies, and how to get laws enacted that protect the youngest and most helpless among us.

“The energy of the March for Life was joyful, uplifting and almost celebratory,” Ms. Hawkins said. “I see it every day among collegiates across the country. We know that this is our time to make great strides toward abolishing abortion, defunding Planned Parenthood and creating a culture welcoming of all life.”

Their cause is joyful because it is based in the joyful truth that every single innocent human life has infinite value and limitless potential — regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, social status or ability.

Each one of us is created in the image of God. Think about that for a moment: Every human life reflects our Creator in some beautiful way. Our very breath is His breath, and His signature is written in our hearts.

Vice President Mike Pence could not have been more right when he addressed the marchers with the theme, “Life is winning.”

With the combination of bold pro-life leadership now in the White House and a new generation’s undying commitment to the helpless preborn, these young people sense that very soon our entire nation will finally be able to joyously proclaim, “Life has won.”

