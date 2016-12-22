The website publisher who proposed holding an armed, anti-Semitic march in Whitefish, Montana, now says the rally will happen on Martin Luther King Day weekend, local media reported Monday.

Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin this week indicated an “armed protest” he initiated last month will commence in Whitefish on Jan. 15 to coincide with the holiday named for the slain civil rights leader, ABC FOX Montana reported.

Whitefish is the part-time home to Richard Spencer, a controversial white supremacist widely credited with coining the term “alt-right” — an ideology predominately present in the articles published by Mr. Anglin’s popular neo-Nazi website.

Mr. Spencer’s mother, Sherry Spencer, also resides in Whitefish. According to Mr. Anglin, she has been targeted in recent months over her son’s politics. As a result, on Dec. 22 he published a blog post on the Daily Stormer calling for readers to descend on the small ski-town to rally “against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either.”

“Montana has extremely liberal open carry laws, so my lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifles,” Mr. Anglin wrote last month.

“Currently, my guys say we are going to be able to put together about 200 people to participate in the march, which will be against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either. We will be busing in skinheads from the Bay Area.”

Mr. Anglin’s threat was quickly met with condemnation from local law enforcement officials and garnered a bipartisan rebuke in the form of a letter signed by Montana’s governor, attorney general and members of Congress.

“We say to those few who seek to publicize anti-Semitic views that they shall find no safe haven here,” the officials wrote in an open letter last month.

Even Mr. Spencer has disavowed the march.

“If I’d known that was coming, I would have said steer clear,” Mr. Spencer told Flathead, Montana’s Beacon newspaper last week.

“I do not want to make Whitefish the center of white nationalism or whatever you want to call it. … We need to get over this. This is over. Let’s end it,” he said in a recent video uploaded to YouTube.

Nonetheless, Mr. Anglin — who previously promised to personally lead the ‘March on Whitefish‘ — said the rally will transpire as planned on Jan. 15, according to ABC FOX Montana.

If his plans fall through, however, then white supremacists will likely rally elsewhere this Martin Luther King Day. On Stormfront, a white nationalist internet forum launched in 1996, users have indicated they plan to distributed “Anti MLK Day” literature on the upcoming holiday.

“Several Klans and independent White Nationalists are on board,” a Stormfront user claimed Monday this week.

Independent attempts to reach Mr. Anglin for comment were not immediately successful.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus