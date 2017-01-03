The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (12)
|14
|2
|0
|384
|1
|2. Dallas Cowboys
|13
|3
|0
|371
|2
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|4
|0
|354
|3
|4. Atlanta Falcons
|11
|5
|0
|344
|5
|5. Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|5
|0
|330
|6
|6. New York Giants
|11
|5
|0
|322
|7
|6. Green Bay Packers
|10
|6
|0
|322
|8
|8. Seattle Seahawks
|10
|5
|1
|309
|9
|9. Oakland Raiders
|12
|4
|0
|282
|4
|10. Miami Dolphins
|10
|6
|0
|271
|10
|11. Detroit Lions
|9
|7
|0
|268
|11
|12. Houston Texans
|9
|7
|0
|239
|12
|13. Denver Broncos
|9
|7
|0
|237
|15
|14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|7
|0
|220
|16
|15. Tennessee Titans
|9
|7
|0
|213
|17
|16. Washington Redskins
|8
|7
|1
|208
|14
|17. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|8
|0
|204
|12
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|8
|8
|0
|170
|18
|19. Arizona Cardinals
|7
|8
|1
|165
|21
|20. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|8
|0
|160
|22
|21. New Orleans Saints
|7
|9
|0
|153
|19
|22. Buffalo Bills
|7
|9
|0
|126
|20
|23. Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|9
|0
|124
|24
|24. Carolina Panthers
|6
|10
|0
|116
|23
|25. Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|9
|1
|107
|25
|26. San Diego Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|82
|26
|27. New York Jets
|5
|11
|0
|73
|28
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|13
|0
|53
|27
|29. Chicago Bears
|3
|13
|0
|48
|29
|30. Los Angeles Rams
|4
|12
|0
|43
|30
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|14
|0
|24
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|1
|15
|0
|14
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram
