The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. New England Patriots (12)14203841
2. Dallas Cowboys13303712
3. Kansas City Chiefs12403543
4. Atlanta Falcons11503445
5. Pittsburgh Steelers11503306
6. New York Giants11503227
6. Green Bay Packers10603228
8. Seattle Seahawks10513099
9. Oakland Raiders12402824
10. Miami Dolphins106027110
11. Detroit Lions97026811
12. Houston Texans97023912
13. Denver Broncos97023715
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers97022016
15. Tennessee Titans97021317
16. Washington Redskins87120814
17. Baltimore Ravens88020412
18. Indianapolis Colts88017018
19. Arizona Cardinals78116521
20. Minnesota Vikings88016022
21. New Orleans Saints79015319
22. Buffalo Bills79012620
23. Philadelphia Eagles79012424
24. Carolina Panthers610011623
25. Cincinnati Bengals69110725
26. San Diego Chargers51108226
27. New York Jets51107328
28. Jacksonville Jaguars31305327
29. Chicago Bears31304829
30. Los Angeles Rams41204330
31. San Francisco 49ers21402431
32. Cleveland Browns11501432

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram

