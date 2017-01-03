The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (12) 14 2 0 384 1 2. Dallas Cowboys 13 3 0 371 2 3. Kansas City Chiefs 12 4 0 354 3 4. Atlanta Falcons 11 5 0 344 5 5. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 5 0 330 6 6. New York Giants 11 5 0 322 7 6. Green Bay Packers 10 6 0 322 8 8. Seattle Seahawks 10 5 1 309 9 9. Oakland Raiders 12 4 0 282 4 10. Miami Dolphins 10 6 0 271 10 11. Detroit Lions 9 7 0 268 11 12. Houston Texans 9 7 0 239 12 13. Denver Broncos 9 7 0 237 15 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 7 0 220 16 15. Tennessee Titans 9 7 0 213 17 16. Washington Redskins 8 7 1 208 14 17. Baltimore Ravens 8 8 0 204 12 18. Indianapolis Colts 8 8 0 170 18 19. Arizona Cardinals 7 8 1 165 21 20. Minnesota Vikings 8 8 0 160 22 21. New Orleans Saints 7 9 0 153 19 22. Buffalo Bills 7 9 0 126 20 23. Philadelphia Eagles 7 9 0 124 24 24. Carolina Panthers 6 10 0 116 23 25. Cincinnati Bengals 6 9 1 107 25 26. San Diego Chargers 5 11 0 82 26 27. New York Jets 5 11 0 73 28 28. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 13 0 53 27 29. Chicago Bears 3 13 0 48 29 30. Los Angeles Rams 4 12 0 43 30 31. San Francisco 49ers 2 14 0 24 31 32. Cleveland Browns 1 15 0 14 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star Telegram

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

