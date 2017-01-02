ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the Broncos’ plans tells The Associated Press that Denver GM John Elway has been granted permission to interview three assistants currently in the playoffs for his vacant head coaching position.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t revealing its plans to speak with candidates to replace Gary Kubiak, who stepped down Monday for health reasons.

The Broncos will interview Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Shanahan will interview this weekend because the Falcons have a first-round bye. Toub can interview this week with the Chiefs also off this weekend. The Dolphins play Sunday, so Joseph can’t interview until next week.

