CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was jailed early Tuesday, and faced assault, disorderly conduct and other charges including that he spit on a nurse after being arrested in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district.

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into the police car. He then allegedly spit on a nurse’s hand while being booked into the Hamilton County jail just after midnight.

He was due for a first court appearance Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said the club is aware of the incident, but by policy, doesn’t comment on unresolved legal matters.

Jones, who played for the Bengals in Sunday’s season-ending home victory over Baltimore, has repeatedly had legal issues since making his NFL debut with Tennessee after going to college at West Virginia University.

The Atlanta native was acquitted in 2013 on an assault charge in Hamilton County after a woman accused him of punching her in a nightclub. Earlier that year, he paid a fine for disorderly conduct after police accused him of making offensive comments at a traffic stop. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in January 2012 after an arrest at a Cincinnati bar.

Earlier, Jones pleaded an equivalent of no contest to misdemeanor conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct in a 2007 Las Vegas strip club melee.

The Titans made Jones the sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft, and he started 28 games in his first two seasons. But arrests and suspensions nearly scuttled his career before the Bengals signed him in 2010 and he became a regular starting defensive back and punt returner.

