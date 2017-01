Charles Manson has been transported from a California prison to a hospital to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment, TMZ reported.

The 82-year-old, currently serving nine life sentences at Corcoran State Prison in California for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders, was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about an hour away.

