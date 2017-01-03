BERWYN, Pa. (AP) - Three suburban Philadelphia high school football players have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to settle allegations they penetrated a freshman player with a broom handle on what the team called “No Gay Thursday.”

Tuesday’s statement by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan and attorneys for the three Conestoga High School seniors say the freshman wasn’t physically harmed in the October 2015 incident, though he was briefly poked in the leg with the broomstick.

That description was in stark contrast to Hogan’s description in March of the encounter. That’s when charges including assault, conspiracy, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats were announced against the 17-year-olds.

The three seniors pleaded guilty to summary harassment. The statement doesn’t say how they were punished.

This story has been corrected to show the incident occurred in October 2015, not October 2016.

