President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that an intelligence briefing on the Russian hacking allegations had been postponed until Friday, calling the delay “very strange.”

“The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” tweeted Mr. Trump.

The president-elect has questioned the credibility of claims by the Obama administration that the Russian government was behind email hacks at the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which the administration said was aimed at tilting the presidential election to Mr. Trump.

In retaliation to the alleged hacking, the Obama administration last week expelled 35 Russian intelligence officers from the U.S. and closed two Russian compounds in the U.S.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump said that he knows “things that other people don’t know” about the hacking charges and he would reveal it Tuesday or Wednesday. He didn’t come forward with new information Tuesday.

