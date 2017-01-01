Jameis Winston is coming off a relatively successful season. The second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw for 4,090 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a career high in both respective categories.

But the 2013 Heisman winner is known for being a bit of a goofball. He was infamously caught shoplifting crab legs in a Florida Publix store while attending Florida State and had to serve 20 hours of community service after he was issued an adult citation.

Tampa Bay’s offseason has begun, and Winston already has made some plans. He’s going to kick back and relax, have some fun … and eat some crab legs. Take a look at his interview.

Winston must really, really love crab legs.

