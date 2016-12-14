Planned Parenthood says the 115th Congress poses a threat to the abortion giant’s survival the likes of which it has never seen.

“A new Congress is being sworn in today — which means we are entering the most dangerous moment in Planned Parenthood’s history,” the Planned Parenthood Action Fund said in a fundraising email on Tuesday. “That’s saying a lot given the immense challenges Planned Parenthood has faced over the last 100 years.”

The nation’s largest abortion provider also sent a letter to Congress pressuring lawmakers not to cut the roughly half billion dollars it receives in federal funding annually.

“An attack on Planned Parenthood will deny millions of patients access to cancer screenings, birth control, HIV testing, and more,” the letter reads. “I will not let that happen. And neither will the millions of Americans who stand with me. We will fight like hell to stop you. With words, with actions, with dollars. With everything we have. We will not back down. Not ever.”

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet with Republican lawmakers this week to discuss implementing major planks of President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, which includes repealing Obamacare and defunding Planned Parenthood.

Pro-life groups have called for Planned Parenthood’s funding to be redirected to women’s health centers that do not perform abortions.

