In the 2016 season, the Washington Redskins had to battle their way through the NFC North division and some teams from the NFC South division.

For 2017, the Redskins will take on both the NFC and AFC West.

In total, the teams the Redskins will face next year had a combined record of 107-9-2 in 2016.

Outside Washington’s own NFC East division, the AFC West was the only other division in the NFL to have three teams finish with winning records. The Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs both finished with a 12-4 record, while the Denver Broncos had a 9-7 record. The Redskins will play at Kansas City, while the Broncos and Raiders games will both be at home.

The Redskins will spend a great deal of time out west. Outside of the divisional opponent Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, the Redskins will travel to play against the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs, the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints.

The Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Broncos and Raiders will all travel to Washington for a game.

