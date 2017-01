Some fans quite literally got in on the action at the Pro Bowl.

One fan in Orlando ran onto the field, where he was promptly tackled by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The fan then got out of Elliott’s grasp and made his way to the end zone. Elliott continued to chase the fan until he was gathered by security. Take a look.

Other than completing the tackle, Elliott would run for 20 yards in the 20-13 AFC win.

