At the conclusion of the Pro Bowl, a 20-13 win by the AFC, the leaderboard led with Washington Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 158 yards, more than every one of the six other quarterbacks that participated in the game.

Cousins, 28, entered the game in the fourth quarter with the NFC trailing 20-10, but was only able to lead one scoring drive, which would come off of the field goal attempt from Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater.

In the final NFC drive of the game, down by a touchdown, Cousins threw an interception from the AFC’s 19 yard line. The pass was caught by Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who lateraled the ball to Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who returned the ball 66 yards before he was brought down by Cousins. Cousins also forced a fumble on the play, but it was recovered by Talib. The play would ultimately seal the victory.

Cousins favorite target was New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who caught four of Cousins’ passes for 72 yards. Beckham would finish with the most reception yards in the game with 93 yards.

The NFC’s lone touchdown was scored by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin on a 47-yard reception from Drew Brees. The AFC’s two touchdowns were scored by Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

