LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Tickets for the Nebraska football team’s spring game go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Season ticket holders have the first opportunity to buy tickets, with a 24-hour exclusive window beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The tickets can be purchased online at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the ticket office in the Stadium Drive parking garage.

Most seats are reserved and cost $10. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available. There also is a group rate, with tickets costing $5 for any group purchasing 15 or more.

Kids in eighth grade and younger who take the Drug Free Pledge will be admitted free but must have a complimentary ticket.

The Red-White Game is April 15 at 1 p.m.

