The widow of Pat Tillman has expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries.

Marie Tillman posted a message on Facebook saying she was saddened by the executive order, adding that this was “not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

Tillman left a multimillion NFL contract with the Arizona Cardinals at 25 to join the Army, eight months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Marie Tillman has carried on his name and spirit through the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships to military personnel and their families.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Kerr spoke about the administration’s travel ban following a 113-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, calling it a “horrible idea.”

“As someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against the principals of what our country’s about and creating fear, it’s the wrong way to go about it,” Kerr said. “If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror.

“I think it’s shocking. I think it’s a horrible idea. I feel for all the people who are affected. Families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world.”

Malcolm Kerr was murdered while he was the American University president in Beirut when Steve Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

UNDATED - Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, saying the temporary travel ban “seems to have made me an alien” and left him unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home.

Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia, one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that currently bars entry to the United States.

Farah currently is training in Ethiopia. His wife, Tania, and four children are in Portland, Oregon, where the Farah family has lived for the last six years.

“It’s deeply troubling,” the 33-year-old Farah said in a statement on his Facebook page, “that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

PRO FOOTBALL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers made a surprise hire to fill their general manager void, hiring former NFL safety and Fox television analyst John Lynch to replace Trent Baalke.

Lynch comes into the job with no front-office experience, having gone straight from the playing field to the broadcast booth. But after a lengthy search that included interviews with nine other publicly identified candidates, team CEO Jed York settled on Lynch.

ESPN first reported the deal, saying Lynch had gotten a six-year contract.

After playing for former Niners coach Bill Walsh in college at Stanford, Lynch went on to have a stellar 15-year career with Tampa Bay and Denver that included three All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers. He’s a finalist this year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is turning to another first-time general manager to get his franchise back on track.

Eight days after firing Ryan Grigson and conducting a week of interviews, Irsay hired former Kansas City Chiefs executive Chris Ballard.

Ballard has never previously served as a team’s top decision-maker, but he comes with a long history as a scout and front-office executive. He was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to director of football operations under current GM John Dorsey.

Last season, the Chiefs earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and they’ve been a consistent playoff contender despite not having a Pro Bowl quarterback.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring “can happen” and is something that would “give the fans what they want to see.”

In a question-and-answer session in England, McGregor said he plans to put his UFC career on hold to pursue boxing and a bout with Mayweather, who hasn’t fought since 2015.

Asked to respond before the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz fight in Las Vegas, Mayweather expressed enthusiasm for the matchup. He says he’d want the fight to be at either 147 or 150 pounds and be part of a Showtime pay-per-view package.

Many details would have to be worked out, but when asked if a deal could be struck, Mayweather said, “absolutely.”

HOCKEY

Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, is hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke.

The Kings said Miller was stricken Saturday and remains under the care of doctors. The team said in a statement that Miller is doing well and in good spirits, but provided no further details.

The 78-year-old announcer is in his 44th season with the Kings. Miller missed the final three months of last season because of quadruple bypass surgery.

He returned for the team’s 50th anniversary this season but has reduced his travel schedule. He planned to call 58 games, including all home ones, and the first round of the playoffs if the team advances.

Miller was stricken during the NHL’s All-Star weekend festivities, which the Kings hosted at Staples Center.

