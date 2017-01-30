EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A remote stretch of Interstate 10 has reopened after a freight train derailment on an adjacent Union Pacific Railroad track closed the vital West Texas highway for about three hours.

No injuries were reported.

Railroad officials say that more than 20 of the railcars being towed from Fort Worth to West Cotton, California, derailed about 6:30 a.m. Monday about 40 miles east of Van Horn. The cars contained a variety of cargo.

