A Homeland Security official publicly acknowledged Tuesday that the rollout of the new extreme vetting executive order was troubled and Iraqi translators who aided the U.S. war effort were denied entry, contradicting the White House which said things went exactly as planned.

Still, officials said far more people have been waived into the country than have been denied under the order, which President Trump signed Friday — spurring a weekend of confusion and protests at airports across the globe, and sparking a feverish pushback from Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Out of some 500,000 foreign travelers who tried to come to the U.S. over the first 72 hours of the order, only 721 were prevented from being able to board planes to get to the U.S., the department said.

Meanwhile, 1,060 green-card holders and 75 other visa holders, including translators who helped the American war effort in Iraq, were approved for waivers and have been admitted, Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Keven McAleenan said.

But he also acknowledged problems with the rollout of the policy, saying some translators were denied boarding on planes because of miscommunication.

“Communications publicly and interagency haven’t been the best in the initial rollout,” he said.

Senior administration officials over the weekend had insisted that things went well.

“The exemptions and waiver process that we’ve put in place are already working exactly as intended,” one official said.

The rollout has marred Mr. Trump’s early going, with Democrats citing it as a reason to block his Cabinet nominees and liberal groups saying it should derail much of the rest of his agenda.

Mr. McAleenan said translators given special visas were supposed to be admitted, but some airlines overseas were too zealous in their screening and prevented some of them from boarding.

He said Homeland Security is now trying to track down those folks to assure them they can try again, and will be approved.

The officials also said the problems that erupted at airports over the weekend was from protesters, not from agents carrying out the order.

“The only chaos they saw was what was taking place at other parts of the airport,” new Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said.

