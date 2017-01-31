LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A former Utah State football player convicted of drug and gun charges has been sentenced to a month in jail.

Police arrested Christopher Copier in April after undercover agents say they bought drugs from him and served a search warrant that turned up a quarter-pound of marijuana, dozens of ecstasy pills, psychedelic mushrooms and a bag of Xanax.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a restricted person in possession of a gun.

The tight end was dismissed from the team last year. His lawyer, Earl Xaiz of Salt Lake City, told The (Logan) Herald Journal (http://tinyurl.com/hu67b97 ) that Copier is appealing his suspension from the university.

He’ll serve 27 more days in jail after Judge Kevin Allen gave him credit Monday for three days served.

___

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus