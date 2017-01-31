HOUSTON (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons’ media availability Tuesday is not being held at a stadium or arena or even in a hotel ballroom.

Try a skating rink inside a Houston mall.

No, the ice isn’t down at The Square at Memorial City. And only a handful of players are scheduled to meet with reporters.

Still, it’s an unusual setting for a Super Bowl event, hard by an Old Navy and a Cheesecake Factory.

Adding to the surreal atmosphere - Houston doesn’t have even a minor league hockey team any longer - was the presence of a high school band playing as buses arrived. Some folks, perhaps puzzled by who was riding in the buses, waved to media members as the vehicles pulled up to the entrance.

