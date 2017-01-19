Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan likely almost had a heart attack when he couldn’t find his bag following a interview session with the media.

Included in his bag was his playbook and game plans for his team’s upcoming Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots.

According to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, Shanahan spent 15 minutes frantically looking for his missing bag.

The jokes regarding the Patriots stealing Shanahan’s game plan can write themselves, but that wasn’t the case. Turns out, it was accidentally scooped up by a San Francisco Examiner reporter, who quickly returned the bag to Shanahan after another reporter contacted him asking whether he mistakenly took the wrong bag.

So relax, Falcons fans — Shanahan’s bag and playbook have safely been returned.

“That would have been bad,” Shanahan said in a text message to Bell.

