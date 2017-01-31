NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of punching an auxiliary bishop during a weekend Mass in New Jersey has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Charles Miller entered the plea during a brief court appearance Tuesday. He identified himself as a reverend and said the Bible should be considered evidence.

Essex County authorities say the 48-year-old Newark resident punched the Rev. Manuel Cruz in the mouth Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The incident occurred during a service honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Authorities say Mr. Miller got up from a pew, went to the altar and punched Mr. Cruz, knocking him down. The bishop needed several stitches at a hospital for a mouth injury.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Mr. Cruz told his congregation he is doing well.

