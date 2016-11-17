The Twitter account used by President Trump’s national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, ceased to exist Monday without explanation in the wake of his son’s account disappearing a day earlier.

Attempts to load the verified Twitter account previously associated with Gen. Flynn returned a message beginning Monday evening stating: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

While Mr. Trump is without a doubt his administration’s most prolific tweeter, Gen. Flynn and his son — a former member of the president’s transition team — have generated controversy in the past for circulating fake news articles and other bogus claims from their respective social media accounts.

“Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL,” Gen. Flynn tweeted last February. More recently, he shared a news article a week before Mr. Trump was elected president allegedly linking Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to “sex crimes” with children.

His son, Michael Flynn Jr., routinely shared similar accusations from his own Twitter account and engaged in a social media spat last month with CNN host Jake Tapper after as a result of propagating claims concerning the so-called Pizzagate conspiracy.

The younger Flynn publicly sparred online with Mr. Tapper again on Sunday after the journalist gave him flak for using the phrase “Muslim Ban” to describe Mr. Trump’s executive order barring certain refugees from entering the United States, despite the White House insisting the mandate isn’t based on religion.

“Its called using a trending hashtag Jake. I realize u have nothing better to do than report on me but keep up the good work #cnn #fakenews,” he tweeted to Mr. Tapper prior to reportedly deleting his Twitter account Sunday evening. His father appears to have followed suit the following day.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment regarding Gen. Flynn’s Twitter account, Politico reported Monday.

