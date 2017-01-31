ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York lawmaker is trying again with legislation that would prohibit children 13 and younger from playing in organized tackle football leagues.

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto’s bill would affect both community and school leagues. It’s intended to prevent head injuries in children whose developing brains are at greater risk of permanent harm.

The Bronx Democrat said Tuesday that critics accuse him of trying to “ruin” a deeply ingrained part of American culture.

Benedetto says he is trying to save football from its own dangers, and that it’s safer for kids to play non-tackle football until they’re a bit older.

The bill has been introduced repeatedly in recent years but hasn’t received a vote.

Benedetto says some lawmakers tell him they support his idea but think it would turn off voters.

