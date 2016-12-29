As incredible of an athlete as you could ever find, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles stands at just 4-foot-9.

The 19-year-old four-time gold medalist, is working as a special correspondent for “Inside Edition,” and that means that each time she interviews a player, they will tower over her.

But when Biles went up to chat with Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo, she ended up standing next to the Falcons’ tallest player. Toilolo stands at 6-foot-8.

She’s going to have to hold that microphone just a little bit higher when it’s Toilolo’s time to speak.

Biles was a pretty popular person herself at the opening night of media day. Despite being surrounded by the two best NFL teams as they prepare for the most-watched sporting events in America, players were starstruck by her, including some guy named Tom Brady.

Brady sees @Simone_Biles and says, “There’s the GOAT right there. … Congratulations. You’re amazing.” — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) January 31, 2017

