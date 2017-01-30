What is the key to beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning may know the answer.

In Brady’s six Super Bowl appearances, he’s only lost twice, both times to Manning and the Giants.

Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan is no dummy. He knew exactly who to reach out to for some help as he prepares to take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, Ryan reached out to Manning for some advice. He also reached out to the other Manning brother, Peyton, to learn a bit about how to prepare for a Super Bowl.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus