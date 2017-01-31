RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on the effects of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on refugees and travel bans in Nevada (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The family of an elderly couple who was trying to return from Iran to their home in Nevada says they were detained in Chicago for nine hours and missed their connection to Las Vegas because of President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Bita Nasri of Henderson told KLAS-TV (http://tinyurl.com/jhhmzm4) her in-laws had been attending their son’s wedding in Iran and were trying to fly back to Las Vegas on Saturday.

She says both of them are Green Card holders and have lived in Nevada for five years. But she says they ended up being questioned for nine hours without food or water at a Chicago airport.

Nasri says the detainment traumatized the elderly couple. They finally made it back Sunday to McCarran International Airport, where protesters were rallying against Trump’s executive order banning travel for citizens of seven Muslim countries.

___

9:40 a.m.

At least four refugees who had been approved for settlement and due to arrive in the Las Vegas area in the coming weeks have had their flights canceled in the wake of President Trump’s freeze on the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Statewide refugee coordinator Carissa Lopez-Ramirez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/hsy5y2y ) nine refuges from six countries were expected to arrive in Nevada within the next two weeks.

Five still plan to make the trip. But she says four - including two from Iraq and one from Iran - didn’t board their respective flights over the past few days. She says the state refugee program received word of the formal cancellations on Monday.

Amy Rose, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Nevada, says no one has been officially detained at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. But she says some people are being held for unreasonable amounts of time.

_____

The president of the University of Nevada, Reno is recommending that students and scholars from any of the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration remain in the United States for at least the next four months.

Marc Johnson said in a campus-wide letter late Monday that Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order has raised concerns among members of the university community.

He says the school values the contributions made by its international faculty, staff and students. He says the university currently is reviewing the best way to make good on its longstanding commitment to offer all the support, resources and information they need.

In the meantime, Johnson recommends no one from the countries barred from travel leave the U.S. for the next 120 days. That includes Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

