New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been asked a ton of questions during the week before Super Bowl LI, but one particular question appeared to get to him.

When a young boy named Joseph asked the 39-year-old quarterback who his hero was, Brady got a bit choked up when he discussed his dad.

Tom Brady got emotional answering a question about his dad at Opening Night. A video posted by espn (@espn) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., defended his son and blasted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a recent interview, saying that Goodell doesn’t even deserve to be on the same stage as his son after his handling of the infamous “Deflategate” situation and Brady’s subsequent four-game suspension.

“When it happens to your son, it’s a whole different context,” the elder Bradytold the Bay Area’s KRON4 News. “Or your daughter or any one of your kids and I think any parent kind of understands that. They’d rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it. For what the league did to [Tom Brady] and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.

“He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. continued. “He got suspended because the court said that he could. Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

And if Goodell has to present Brady with the Super Bowl trophy?

“It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on,” Brady Sr. said.

