Ever since New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was seen with a “Make America Great Again” hat inside of his locker in 2015, he has been peppered with questions about President Trump.

But each time Brady has been asked a question, he has done his best to avoid it. So when reporters asked Brady about Trump’s more controversial executive orders, including the travel ban that is keeping refugees of seven primarily Muslim countries from coming to the U.S. and the dismissal of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Brady, again, avoided the question.

“What’s going on in the world? I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person,” Brady said to Jim Chairusmi of the Wall Street Journal.

Brady further clarified that he just wanted to focus on the Super Bowl and the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m not talking about politics at all. I just want to focus on this game.”

