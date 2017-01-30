He’s been so elite recently, it’s easy to forget that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is almost 40 years old.

He’ll go over the hill in August, but the guy who led the Patriots to the Super Bowl for the seventh time does not plan on hanging up his cleats just yet. In the opening night of media availability, Brady told former teammate Willie McGinest that he still has more left in him.

Tom Brady says this to Willie McGinest about his career: “I don’t see any end in sight.” pic.twitter.com/MnM0hd6Akk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 31, 2017

With more Super Bowl appearances as a quarterback than any other player, 61,582 passing yards and 456 touchdown passes, it is virtually impossible to not consider Brady as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

If Brady suits up next year, he will be just the 20th quarterback ever to play at the age of 40, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In fact, if we look at the 40-and-over club, the vast majority of quarterbacks who actually played did so as backups, with Matt Hasselbeck and Mark Brunell being the most recent to suit up. It wasn’t until Brett Favre played at the age of 41 for the Minnesota Vikings in 2010 that we truly saw one play as the franchise quarterback.

