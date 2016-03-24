LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s told lawmakers he doesn’t see the need for a so-called bathroom bill during the legislative session, but is stopping short of saying what he’d do with such a proposal if it reached his desk.

Hutchinson on Wednesday said he doesn’t see a need for legislation that would limit which restrooms transgender people could use at public schools. A law in North Carolina requiring people to use restrooms consistent with the gender on their birth certificates prompted widespread criticism that it’s discriminatory and led to boycotts of the state.

Hutchinson, a Republican, said he doesn’t think there’s a problem that needs to be addressed with legislation and that the issue can be handled locally. Some lawmakers last year had said legislation may be needed in response to the Obama administration’s directive that public schools must permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.

