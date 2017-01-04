A U.S. Army soldier is recovering in a Philadelphia hospital after a mob of “10 to 15” men attacked after Sunday’s Mummers parade.

The South Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a Jan. 1 attack on serviceman Austin Freni, 19. The New Jersey native was home on leave from Fort Benning, Georgia, visiting his mother and girlfriend. Now, instead of returning to base for an upcoming deployment, he is recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

“Me and his girlfriend tried pulling them off and they hit us,” Austin’s mother, Lori, told a local Fox affiliate Monday. “We got hit in the face. She got thrown in the street. He’s got to get plates put in his jaw and his mouth will be wired shut for the next eight weeks.”

Ms. Freni, whose husband recently died of brain cancer, said the family is “lost” and in “complete disbelief” after the latest tragedy. She said the attack happened shortly after one of the men made a disparaging comment about her son’s U.S. Army jacket.

“How anyone can put down the military makes no sense to me,” Ms. Freni said through tears. “These are guys that give up their lives to fight for our freedom and you’re going to beat them down?”

Officials said the attack happened on the 400 block of Oregon Avenue.

