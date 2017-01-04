A grisly torture scene shown on Facebook Live on Tuesday ended in the detention of four suspects by Chicago police.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that a video uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday by a young black woman was “sickening.” A teenager, who police found walking around on the street disoriented on Tuesday, was tied up, cut, beaten and harassed in an apartment in the 3400 block of West Lexington where the video streamed.

“F- white people!” and “F- Trump!” the suspects said in video provided by a local Fox affiliate.

Police said the teen was held captive by the suspects for at least 24 hours.

The station said not charges have been filed yet, but that the victim is recovering in a local hospital.

“It’s quite a possibility that this is a kidnapping and that’s certainly one of the charges we’ll be seeking if it turns out to be that,” Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin said. “[The victim is] traumatized by the incident and it’s tough to communicate with him at this point.”

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, told the Fox affiliate that he considered the video evidence of a “hate crime.”

