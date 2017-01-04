KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Eastern New Mexico’s Josh Lynn has been hired as the new head football coach at Nebraska-Kearney.

The 38-year-old Lynn replaces Josh Lamberson, who was 1-21 in his two years with the Lopers.

The native of Eunice, New Mexico, led the Greyhounds to 27 wins over last five years, two Heart of Texas Bowl appearances and a share of the 2013 Lone Star Conference title.

Eastern New Mexico has had four straight winning seasons under Lynn. This past season the Greyhounds were 7-5 and led the Lone Star Conference in total offense.

Lamb takes over a program that is 10-45 since making the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2011.

