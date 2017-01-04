NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman claims a former Washington Redskins safety nearly beat her to death.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2iAwFev) that Jamie Dale has filed a $31 million lawsuit in federal court in Norfolk against ex-boyfriend Curtis Jordan of Texas. Jordan also faces criminal assault charges that go to trial in March.

Jordan’s attorney, James Broccoletti, dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to hurt his client’s reputation. He also told the Pilot that Dale exaggerated the extent of her injuries.

His 47-year-old ex-girlfriend lives in Virginia Beach. Dale claims that in January 2015, she had cuts on her head, bruises over much of her body and torn muscles and ligaments after Jordan beat her.

The 62-year-old Jordan is a former Texas Tech standout who played professional football from 1976 to 1986.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus