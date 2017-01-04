BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - New Indiana coach Tom Allen has announced Mike DeBord will be the offensive coordinator and Grant Heard will be the passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

They replace Kevin Johns and James Patton, who were let go earlier this week.

Allen also said Wednesday that Shawn Watson will remain the quarterbacks coach after being promoted from offensive quality control coach for the Foster Farms Bowl.

DeBord returns to his home state after spending the past two seasons running Tennessee’s offense. He has previously coached in the NFL, was the head coach at Central Michigan and twice ran the offense at Michigan, where he coached Tom Brady and won a national championship.

Heard spent the past five seasons at Mississippi.

