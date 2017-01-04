The Marine Corps is ushering in 2017 by sending its first female infantry Marines to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, will receive 3 women designated to serve in the following roles: rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine.

Each woman took part in the branch’s gender integration research and passed its School of Infantry.

“The Corps applauds the time and efforts of those Marines who volunteered,” Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Philip Kulczewski toldMarine Corps Times on Wednesday. “As we continue to move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that the men and women who earn the title ‘Marine’ will be ready, and will provide America with an elite crisis-response force that is ready to fight and win.”

One of the women, Lance Corporal Callahan Brown, told the newspaper that these changes are coming whether critics like it or not.

“We’re not your normal girl. We’re going to do it. We’re going to preserve,” the Marine said. “It’s coming, so you can either hop on or get off. But it’s coming.”

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller said rumors that there would be a reversal of policy once President-elect Trump took office as the 45th U.S. commander in chief had no bearing on his job.

“I’ve heard people speculate on it,” the officer said Dec. 7. “I don’t do speculation. Until the 20th of January, we’ve been told what to do and we’re in the process of doing it.”

