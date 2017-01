NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay vs. Detroit, NBC, 23.82 million.

2. CFP Semifinal Pregame: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.92 million.

3. NFL Football: Detroit vs. Dallas, ESPN, 18.61 million.

4. CFP Semifinal: Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN, 18.397 million.

5. CFP Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Clemson, ESPN, 18.396 million.

6. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick,” NBC, 15.96 million.

7. “College Football Bowl Studio” (Saturday, 6:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.67 million.

8. “College Football Bowl Studio” (Saturday, 6:38 p.m. EST), ESPN, 15.09 million.

9. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 11.724 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.719 million.

11. “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”(10 p.m. EST), ABC, 11.56 million.

12. Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State, ESPN, 11.47 million.

13. “The OT,” Fox, 11.25 million.

14. “College Football Bowl Studio” (Saturday, 2:56 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.79 million.

15. “College Football Bowl Studio” (Saturday, 10:32 p.m. EST), ESPN, 9.78 million.

16. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.49 million.

17. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 9.23 million.

18. “The Kennedy Center Honors,” CBS, 8.62 million.

19. “The Mick,” Fox, 8.58 million.

20. “College Football Bowl Studio” (Friday, 7:58 p.m. EST), ESPN, 7.32 million.



ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. ESPN is owned by ESPN Inc.

