COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Standout middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State’s defense to declare for the NFL draft.

He follows All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley, who announced this week they would skip their senior seasons for the NFL.

McMillan’s decision, announced Wednesday via Twitter, wasn’t unexpected. A unanimous All-Big Ten player the past two seasons, McMillan had 15 tackles and a sack of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in Ohio State’s 31-0 loss to the Tigers last Saturday.

Other Buckeyes who haven’t made an announcement but could leave early for the draft include defensive end Tyquan Lewis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and H-back Curtis Samuel.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett seemed to indicate in his postgame comments Saturday that he would stay for his senior season.

