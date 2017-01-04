GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay's Quinten Rollins has been placed in the concussion protocol following his scary injury in the win last week over Detroit, while fellow Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

The injury update from coach Mike McCarthy provided a bit of good news for the team’s battered secondary ahead of the NFC playoff game on Sunday against the New York Giants and their talented receiving corps.

Rollins was carted off with a neck injury in the second half against the Lions after tumbling out of bounds on the sideline. Randall, who was already bothered by a shoulder injury, hurt his knee in the game.

McCarthy said the Packers have brought up cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad.

