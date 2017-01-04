“Smoke weed everyday” is more than just a line from a Snoop Dogg song – its also the slogan emblazoned across a red Christmas sweater the rapper recently gave to fellow performer and pothead Willie Nelson.

The legendary country music performer took to social media Tuesday evening to show his appreciation for the rapper’s gift.

“Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater,” Mr. Nelson said on Facebook and Twitter.

The posts were both accompanied by a photograph of the 83-year-old country music legend sporting his new gift: a red pullover adorned with a marijuana leaf that’s been decorated to resemble a Christmas tree, flanked by the slogan: “Smoke weed everyday.”

Snoop Dogg, 45, retweeted the posting from his own widely-followed Twitter account Tuesday evening.

The sweater, normally available for purchase through the rapper’s “Get Deez” online store, was sold out as of Wednesday morning.

“The Next Episode,” a Grammy-nominated single released in 2000 by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, concludes with fellow rapper Nate Dogg saying the phrase “Smoke weed everyday.”

While Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Broadus – has made no bones about his love for marijuana since the start of his music career in the early 1990s, Mr. Nelson has long embraced his well-known affinity for weed as well.

Indeed, the two performers appeared side-by-side to sing about their love for the plant in the rapper’s 2008 tune “My Medicine.”

“They say you can’t buy me love, but you damn sure can buy me bud,” goes the song.

The “only person that ever smoked me out is willie [expletive] nelson!!!” the rapper tweeted the following year.

Both men in the years since have begun commercially selling signature strains of marijuana marketed under their name.

More recently, Mr. Nelson landed Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in hot water when a container of the musician’s own “Willie’s Reserve” weed was visible in a snapshot taken of the two during a Sept. 2016 tour date.

