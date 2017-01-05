ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont state senator charged with sexual assault will face his second trial next week.

The Burlington Free Press reports court records show jurors are slated to be chosen on Tuesday for the trial of 65-year-old Norman McAllister, of Highgate Center. The trial is expected to last three days.

The former Republican lawmaker also faces three counts of prohibited acts stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted two women at his dairy farm. Both were his tenants and employees.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify people who say they were sexually assaulted.

The accusations were split into two separate trials. One of the accusers died early in the case.

McAllister has maintained his innocence. His attorney says a central issue will be the credibility of the remaining accuser.

